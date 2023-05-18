UAE welcomes extension of grain export agreement between Russia and Ukraine for additional two months

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th May, 2023) The UAE welcomed the extension of the Safe Transportation of Grain and Foodstuffs from Ukrainian Ports agreement for an additional two months, expressing its appreciation for the efforts made by the Republic of Türkiye and the United Nations in this regard.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) noted in a statement that this extension represents a positive step that will contribute to alleviating food shortages and enhancing global food security.

The Ministry stated that the UAE expresses its appreciation to both the Government of the Russian Federation and the Government of Ukraine for their response to these efforts. The Ministery also underscored its hope that these endeavours will contribute to the establishment of peace between the two countries, stressing the importance of converging views to promote regional and international stability and peace.