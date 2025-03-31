UAE Welcomes Formation Of New Government In Syria
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2025 | 10:31 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has welcomed the announcement of the formation of the new Syrian government, and affirmed its support for the Syrian people’s aspirations towards achieving stability and prosperity.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed confidence that the new government will meet the requirements of the transitional phase. The UAE extended its wishes for success, and reaffirmed its commitment to reinforcing bilateral relations across various fields for the benefit of both countries and peoples.
Furthermore, the Ministry reiterated the UAE's steadfast position in supporting all endeavours aimed at fulfilling the aspirations of the brotherly Syrian people for security, stability, peaceful coexistence, and development.
Recent Stories
Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700
Hamad Al Sharqi receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr
Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid prayer at Mohamed AlFalahi AlYasi Mosque-Al Marfa, ..
Ministry of Culture launches ‘Reading Ambassadors Initiative’
Hazza bin Zayed performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer, receives well-wishers
UAE welcomes formation of new government in Syria
Scores of Palestinians killed, injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza
UAE’s CEPA programme strengthens global economic ties with 26 strategic agreem ..
120,000 worshippers perform Eid prayers at Al-Aqsa mosque
UAE President receives Rulers, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers on occasion of Eid A ..
UAE President, VPs congratulate Syrian President on new government formation
More Stories From Middle East
-
Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,70027 seconds ago
-
WHO issues $8 mn flash appeal in response to Myanmar’s earthquake40 seconds ago
-
Two more Indian naval relief ships sail for Myanmar43 seconds ago
-
Osaka Expo to boost consumption by 1 trillion yen: think tank47 seconds ago
-
Hamad Al Sharqi receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers51 seconds ago
-
Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr2 minutes ago
-
Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid prayer at Mohamed AlFalahi AlYasi Mosque-Al Marfa, receives well-wishe ..2 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Culture launches ‘Reading Ambassadors Initiative’2 minutes ago
-
Hazza bin Zayed performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer, receives well-wishers2 minutes ago
-
UAE welcomes formation of new government in Syria3 minutes ago
-
Scores of Palestinians killed, injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza3 minutes ago
-
UAE’s CEPA programme strengthens global economic ties with 26 strategic agreements3 minutes ago