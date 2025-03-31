UAE welcomes formation of new government in Syria

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has welcomed the announcement of the formation of the new Syrian government, and affirmed its support for the Syrian people’s aspirations towards achieving stability and prosperity.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed confidence that the new government will meet the requirements of the transitional phase. The UAE extended its wishes for success, and reaffirmed its commitment to reinforcing bilateral relations across various fields for the benefit of both countries and peoples.

Furthermore, the Ministry reiterated the UAE's steadfast position in supporting all endeavours aimed at fulfilling the aspirations of the brotherly Syrian people for security, stability, peaceful coexistence, and development.