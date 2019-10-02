UrduPoint.com
UAE Welcomes Global Experts For First World Road Congress In Middle East

Wed 02nd October 2019 | 06:00 PM



ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2019) Leading road specialists and decision-makers are expected in the UAE next week as Abu Dhabi hosts the 26th World Road Congress between 6th-10th October 2019, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development and Chairman of the Federal Transport Authority – Land and Maritime, along with Khalifa Almazrouei, Under-Secretary of Department of Transport, DoT, and Claude Van Rooten, President of the World Road Association, PIARC, announced at today’s opening press conference that the UAE is setting a new mark globally for the road infrastructure and mobility by hosting the Congress.

The Congress, which is taking place for the first time in the middle East, is set to attract more than 3,000 delegates and 50 transport ministers from over 140 countries.

Global experts will discuss the present and future challenges that are facing the road and transport industry through various workshops, technical and special sessions.

Among the highlights of the programme are the Ministerial Sessions taking place on Sunday 6th October where ministers will contribute to a series of discussions on the future of transport, land use planning and artificial intelligence.

The Congress will also feature keynote speeches from globally-recognised industry thought-leaders and prominent scholars who will address the audience on different subjects.

During the press conference, Dr. Abdullah Al Nuaimi said, "It is a real privilege that Abu Dhabi has been selected to host the 26th World Road Congress and even more special that our capital will be the first city in the Middle East to stage this premier event. The conference is an ideal opportunity for the UAE to learn about best practices and gain experience in the field of infrastructure and transport industry."

"The Congress will also be an opportunity for the UAE to showcase its world-class roads network which would not have been achieved without the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and the ongoing efforts of the government to build an integrated road network linking all Emirates and neighbouring countries," he continued, adding, "Those efforts have played an integral role in helping the UAE rank first in the Quality of Roads Index in the World Economic Forum Global Competitiveness Reports for four consecutive years."

Based on the theme ‘Connecting Cultures, Enabling Economies’, the World Road Congress Abu Dhabi 2019, aims to create a positive impact on road systems worldwide.

As well as the sessions, more than 150 companies from around the world will display their services and products in the exhibition area. As hosts, the UAE will have the largest national pavilion at 900 square metres while Saudi Arabia, United Kingdom and China are among more than 25 countries set to exhibit.

