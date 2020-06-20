UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Welcomes IAEA's Adoption Of Draft Resolution Regarding Iran's Nuclear Sites

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 08:15 PM

UAE welcomes IAEA's adoption of draft resolution regarding Iran's nuclear sites

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2020) The UAE welcomed the adoption of a draft resolution submitted by France, Germany, and the United Kingdom by the board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency calling on Iran to fully cooperate with the Agency and meet its demands without delay, including providing immediate access to several of Tehran's nuclear sites.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation hailed the Agency's efforts in this regard, as the resolution represents an important and serious step to limit Tehran's nuclear technology development for non-peaceful purposes in complete harmony with the demands of the UAE and other countries in the region.

The UAE praised the IAEA's significant role in the vetting and monitoring of Iran's nuclear programme, and for the high professionalism and transparency displayed by its inspectors, stressing the need to work to find a region free of weapons of mass destruction in the middle East.

Related Topics

Resolution Technology Iran Nuclear France UAE Germany Tehran United Kingdom Middle East

Recent Stories

Opening of Afghan Transit, Bilateral Trade with Af ..

5 minutes ago

Indus River System Authority releases 308,100 cuse ..

5 minutes ago

Chief Minister expresses dissatisfaction over KPIT ..

5 minutes ago

Union Berlin fined for car park party with fans

5 minutes ago

Two women killed in separate incidents in Faisalab ..

9 minutes ago

India deserves punishment for crimes and not the U ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.