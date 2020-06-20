(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2020) The UAE welcomed the adoption of a draft resolution submitted by France, Germany, and the United Kingdom by the board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency calling on Iran to fully cooperate with the Agency and meet its demands without delay, including providing immediate access to several of Tehran's nuclear sites.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation hailed the Agency's efforts in this regard, as the resolution represents an important and serious step to limit Tehran's nuclear technology development for non-peaceful purposes in complete harmony with the demands of the UAE and other countries in the region.

The UAE praised the IAEA's significant role in the vetting and monitoring of Iran's nuclear programme, and for the high professionalism and transparency displayed by its inspectors, stressing the need to work to find a region free of weapons of mass destruction in the middle East.