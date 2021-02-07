UrduPoint.com
UAE Welcomes Lifting Of Temporary Suspension On Flights To Denmark

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 08:30 PM

UAE welcomes lifting of temporary suspension on flights to Denmark

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2021) The United Arab Emirates has welcomed the decision by the Kingdom of Denmark to lift the temporary suspension on flights originating from the UAE starting from Sunday, February 7, 2021.

The decision by Danish authorities to require travelers from all countries to receive a negative PCR test result 24 hours prior to travel and quarantine for a period of ten days upon arrival, is in line with measures the UAE has successfully implemented since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commenting on the announcement, Ambassador Fatima Khamis Salem Khalfan Almazrouei, UAE Ambassador to Denmark, remarked: "The UAE appreciates steps by Danish authorities to implement measures that strengthen broader international efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

UAE authorities have worked closely with their Danish counterparts in this regard and remain committed to exchanging information and best practices in the shared global fight against the virus."

For his part, Franz-Michael Skjold Mellbin, Ambassador of Denmark to the UAE, stated: "I am happy that we again have direct flights going from the UAE to Denmark. Following positive contacts at the ministerial level, the UAE swiftly responded to Danish concerns while providing an excellent solution for the resumption of flights. These are challenging times for international transportation, and this is one of many examples of how governments can find pragmatic answers to difficult questions by working together."

