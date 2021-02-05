UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Welcomes New Libyan Executive Authority

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 10:30 PM

UAE welcomes new Libyan Executive Authority

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2021) ABU DHABI, 5th February 2021 (WAM) The UAE has welcomed the formation of the New Libyan Executive Authority, expressing hope that this step would bring security, stability, and development to Libya.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) praised in a statement efforts by the United Nations to form a new executive authority, stressing the UAE's full cooperation with the new authority in order to achieve security, stability, prosperity, and the aspirations of the brotherly Libyan people.

Moreover, the Ministry underscored that the UAE looks forward to the success of the remaining tracks under the auspices of the UN mission, expressing hope that this achievement would support stability throughout Libya in order to preserve its national sovereignty and achieve the aspirations of its brotherly people.

Related Topics

United Nations UAE Abu Dhabi Libya February

Recent Stories

DGPR to launch training programmes for officers

2 minutes ago

Quran Khawani held for martyrs of Kashmir

2 minutes ago

PTI organises rally on Kashmir Solidarity Day

2 minutes ago

Sindh reports 7 deaths, 545 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago

Kashmir issue highlighted in better way under PM I ..

2 minutes ago

Int'l community should play role for early solutio ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.