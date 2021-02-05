UAE welcomes new Libyan Executive Authority

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2021) ABU DHABI, 5th February 2021 (WAM) The UAE has welcomed the formation of the New Libyan Executive Authority, expressing hope that this step would bring security, stability, and development to Libya.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) praised in a statement efforts by the United Nations to form a new executive authority, stressing the UAE's full cooperation with the new authority in order to achieve security, stability, prosperity, and the aspirations of the brotherly Libyan people.

Moreover, the Ministry underscored that the UAE looks forward to the success of the remaining tracks under the auspices of the UN mission, expressing hope that this achievement would support stability throughout Libya in order to preserve its national sovereignty and achieve the aspirations of its brotherly people.