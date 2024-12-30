UAE Welcomes New Year 2025 With Spectacular Fireworks, Celebrations
Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2024 | 05:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2024) Millions worldwide are set to turn their attention to the UAE tomorrow to witness the dazzling programmes and celebrations marking New Year’s Eve 2025, particularly the grand fireworks displays taking place across most of the country’s emirates.
The UAE’s New Year’s Eve fireworks, renowned for their grandeur, are a significant attraction for international tourists as well as hundreds of thousands of residents and citizens. These events reflect the nation’s dedication to enhancing the entertainment industry.
In Abu Dhabi, the Sheikh Zayed Festival’s Supreme Organising Committee in Al Wathba has announced a New Year’s Eve programme featuring a 53-minute continuous fireworks display aiming to set a record for the length, variety, and scale of the show.
Preceding the grand fireworks, 6,000 drones will light up the Al Wathba skies in a 20-minute show starting at 23:40, creating artistic formations, including a world-first image by 3,000 drones and a display symbolising New Year’s aspirations.
Additionally, various locations in Abu Dhabi, such as the Corniche, Yas Island, Al Hudayriyat Island, and others, will host diverse and impressive fireworks shows.
Dubai is gearing up to host over 45 fireworks displays across 36 strategic locations on New Year’s Eve 2025. These include iconic tourist, hospitality, and commercial sites, catering to visitors from all nationalities.
Dubai authorities have ensured thorough preparations to organise and oversee the mesmerising fireworks displays that will light up the city’s skies, promising a safe and enjoyable experience for all residents and visitors, with the highest safety standards in place.
Key locations for Dubai’s displays include Burj Khalifa, Dubai Frame, Expo City, Global Village, Jumeirah Beach Hotel (Jumeirah Group), Dubai Design District, Bluewaters (The Beach JBR), Al Seef, Dubai Festival City, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Hatta, and J1 La Mer Beach.
Sharjah will welcome 2025 with an exceptional celebration, organised by the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq). It features 25-minute fireworks displays at three destinations: Al Majaz Waterfront (five minutes), Al Heera Beach (10 minutes), and Khorfakkan Beach (10 minutes). Each destination will offer unique activities catering to audiences of all ages.
Meanwhile, Ras Al Khaimah has completed preparations to captivate audiences with extraordinary shows, including fireworks and drone displays with laser effects. The emirate aims to set new Guinness World Records during the 15-minute display, titled Our Story in the Sky, the longest ever organised by Ras Al Khaimah for New Year’s celebrations.
The performance will consist of three segments inspired by the emirate’s natural beauty, heritage, and culture, culminating in a remarkable display of fireworks and drones at midnight.
Last year, Ras Al Khaimah set two Guinness World Records during its New Year’s Eve celebrations for the Longest Sequence of Floating Fireworks and the Longest Straight-Line Drone Show.
