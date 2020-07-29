UrduPoint.com
UAE Welcomes Peace Talks And New Truce In Afghanistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 06:45 PM

UAE welcomes peace talks and new truce in Afghanistan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2020) The UAE has welcomed the announcement by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on the launch of a peace process and lauded the new truce in Afghanistan.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirmed the UAE's support for the peace talks to stop the bloodshed of innocent civilians and achieve comprehensive development, welfare, and prosperity for the friendly people of Afghanistan.

The Ministry also appreciated the achievements made in the areas of development, government work, and institutional capacity building, as well as in the rights of women and children over the past 20 years.

The Ministry expressed its hope that the truce would be accompanied by confidence building measures that pave the way for a permanent ceasefire and enhance stability, peace and security in the country.

