UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Welcomes Power-sharing Agreement In Afghanistan, Calls For Immediate Ceasefire

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 11:45 AM

UAE welcomes power-sharing agreement in Afghanistan, calls for immediate ceasefire

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th May, 2020) The United Arab Emirates today welcomed the signing of a power-sharing agreement in Afghanistan between President Ashraf Ghani and Dr. Abdullah Abdullah while expressing hope that the deal represents a step towards enhancing stability, peace, and security throughout Afghanistan.

In a statement released on Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation renewed its call for an immediate ceasefire and reaffirmed its support for a similar call by the Afghan President and the UN Secretary-General.

The Ministry also discouraged any escalation in these critical times and urged parties to achieve peace and security in the country as soon as possible while continuing humanitarian efforts to combat COVID-19.

It also reiterated its firm stance alongside the people of Afghanistan and all voices calling for calm to spare the lives of innocent people.

"Continued acts of terrorism will only lead to more killing, the terrorising of innocent civilians, and the aggravation of destruction and instability in the country," it concluded.

Related Topics

Afghanistan United Nations Lead United Arab Emirates Sunday Ashraf Ghani All Agreement

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 903 deaths with 42, 125 cases of ..

1 minute ago

OIC Islamic Solidarity Fund Delivers First Tranche ..

17 minutes ago

PM to launch Ehsas Emergency Cash Program for jobl ..

34 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 18 May 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Asian equities climb as countries slowly reopen

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.