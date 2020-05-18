UAE welcomes power-sharing agreement in Afghanistan, calls for immediate ceasefire

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th May, 2020) The United Arab Emirates today welcomed the signing of a power-sharing agreement in Afghanistan between President Ashraf Ghani and Dr. Abdullah Abdullah while expressing hope that the deal represents a step towards enhancing stability, peace, and security throughout Afghanistan.

In a statement released on Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation renewed its call for an immediate ceasefire and reaffirmed its support for a similar call by the Afghan President and the UN Secretary-General.

The Ministry also discouraged any escalation in these critical times and urged parties to achieve peace and security in the country as soon as possible while continuing humanitarian efforts to combat COVID-19.

It also reiterated its firm stance alongside the people of Afghanistan and all voices calling for calm to spare the lives of innocent people.

"Continued acts of terrorism will only lead to more killing, the terrorising of innocent civilians, and the aggravation of destruction and instability in the country," it concluded.