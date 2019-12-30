UrduPoint.com
UAE Welcomes Results Of Afghan Presidential Elections

Mon 30th December 2019 | 07:00 PM

UAE welcomes Results of Afghan Presidential Elections

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2019) The UAE has welcomed the announcement of preliminary results in the Afghan presidential elections.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation underscored that the UAE supports the Afghan elections and views them as an important step towards achieving political stability in the country.

The Ministry expressed its hope that the elections would contribute to institution building in Afghanistan and the achievement of progress and prosperity and that peace would prevail for the brotherly Afghan people.

