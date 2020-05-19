UAE welcomes return of foreign nationals holding valid residence visa from June 1st

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th May, 2020) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) and the Federal Authority For Identity and Citizenship (ICA) Monday said foreign nationals holding valid residence visa can return to the UAE starting June 1st.

MoFAIC and ICA in a joint statement today said the decision stems from the UAE's keenness to enable those holding valid residence visas to get reunited with their families after having been affected by the precautionary measures taken under the current exceptional circumstances to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The move is aimed at streamlining their safe return to the UAE," added the statement.

In the meantime, ICA called on those holding valid residence visas and wishing to return to the UAE to register in the service entitled " Residents' Entry Permit", via its website: smartservices.ica.gov.ae.