UAE Welcomes Saudi Arabia’s Hosting Of Talks Between Russia And United States
Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2025 | 09:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has welcomed the talks between the Russian and US delegations, which were initiated in the capital of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, regarding the Ukrainian crisis. The UAE expressed hope that these talks will serve as a significant step towards bridging differences, fostering communication and advancing dialogue to bring an end to the nearly three year long conflict.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) commended the efforts of Saudi Arabia in hosting the talks, which reflect the Kingdom’s commitment to supporting international peace efforts, and achieving global stability and prosperity.
The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s unwavering commitment to supporting peaceful resolutions to conflicts, and promoting international cooperation in addressing global challenges. The Ministry further emphasised the importance of prioritising diplomacy and constructive dialogue among the relevant parties, as well as collaboration, to achieve security, peace, and stability both regionally and globally.
Recent Stories
UAE welcomes Saudi Arabia’s hosting of talks between Russia and United States
Tawazun Council, Mubadala invest in UAE's aerospace future with Al Ain MRO Facil ..
Ethiopia reaffirms commitment to achieving food self-sufficiency
Safran Aircraft Engines, Abu Dhabi Aviation Group sign strategic MoU
EDGE, GM Defence to jointly explore strategic defence opportunities
National Bonds: Retirement planning remains top financial goal
Jawaher Al Qasimi welcomes First Lady of Zanzibar
Mohammed bin Rashid visits IDEX in Abu Dhabi
Uzbekistan expands defence industry presence at IDEX 2025
Record AED9.77 billion in contracts signed over two days at IDEX and NAVDEX 2025
Dubai International Chamber showcases trends, opportunities in local food sector ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak visits IDEX, NAVDEX 2025
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE welcomes Saudi Arabia’s hosting of talks between Russia and United States3 minutes ago
-
Tawazun Council, Mubadala invest in UAE's aerospace future with Al Ain MRO Facility4 minutes ago
-
Ethiopia reaffirms commitment to achieving food self-sufficiency18 minutes ago
-
Safran Aircraft Engines, Abu Dhabi Aviation Group sign strategic MoU19 minutes ago
-
EDGE, GM Defence to jointly explore strategic defence opportunities34 minutes ago
-
IDEX 2025 spotlights pioneering inventions with Innovation Trail winners49 minutes ago
-
National Bonds: Retirement planning remains top financial goal49 minutes ago
-
Jawaher Al Qasimi welcomes First Lady of Zanzibar1 hour ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid visits IDEX in Abu Dhabi1 hour ago
-
Uzbekistan expands defence industry presence at IDEX 20251 hour ago
-
Record AED9.77 billion in contracts signed over two days at IDEX and NAVDEX 20251 hour ago
-
Dubai International Chamber showcases trends, opportunities in local food sector at Gulfood 20251 hour ago