UAE welcomes Saudi Arabia’s hosting of talks between United States, Republic of Ukraine

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Mar, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has welcomed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s hosting of talks between the United States and the Republic of Ukraine, and expressed hope that this step will contribute to de-escalating tensions and reaching a comprehensive and sustainable solution to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) commended the efforts of Saudi Arabia in this regard, and expressed hope that the talks will enable a cessation of suffering, prevent further loss of life, and put an end to the humanitarian crisis.

Furthermore, the Ministry called for committing to peace and enhancing diplomatic efforts to achieve regional stability, highlighting the importance of peaceful dialogue as the only way to resolve conflicts.