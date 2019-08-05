UAE welcomes signing of constitutional declaration in Sudan

The United Arab Emirates has welcomed the signing of a constitutional declaration between the military and main opposition coalition in the brotherly nation of Sudan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2019) The United Arab Emirates has welcomed the signing of a constitutional declaration between the military and main opposition coalition in the brotherly nation of Sudan.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation today said that the signing of the agreement yesterday (Sunday, August 4th) between the representatives of the two sides, "is the cornerstone for achieving progress and prosperity for the Sudanese people.

"

"The UAE reaffirms its support for the political process in the brotherly nation of Sudan, and urges all political and popular parties to unite and give priority to the national interest, so that Sudan can move towards stability," the statement concluded.