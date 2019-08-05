UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Welcomes Signing Of Constitutional Declaration In Sudan

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 10:45 AM

UAE welcomes signing of constitutional declaration in Sudan

The United Arab Emirates has welcomed the signing of a constitutional declaration between the military and main opposition coalition in the brotherly nation of Sudan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2019) The United Arab Emirates has welcomed the signing of a constitutional declaration between the military and main opposition coalition in the brotherly nation of Sudan.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation today said that the signing of the agreement yesterday (Sunday, August 4th) between the representatives of the two sides, "is the cornerstone for achieving progress and prosperity for the Sudanese people.

"

"The UAE reaffirms its support for the political process in the brotherly nation of Sudan, and urges all political and popular parties to unite and give priority to the national interest, so that Sudan can move towards stability," the statement concluded.

Related Topics

UAE Progress Sudan United Arab Emirates August Sunday All Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

TECNO Spark Go Will Be An Entertainment Powerhouse

3 minutes ago

Clean & Green Pakistan Campaign: Air University sp ..

6 minutes ago

OIC support for Kashmir cause reminder for interna ..

21 minutes ago

Fiery Cairo car crash claims 19 lives

8 minutes ago

Chinese Yuan strengthens last week

21 minutes ago

16 militants killed in separate airstrikes in Afgh ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.