UAE welcomes signing of Juba Peace Agreement in Sudan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2020) The UAE welcomed the signing today of the Juba Peace Agreement between the Transitional Government of Sudan and armed movements.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation re-affirmed the UAE’s continuous support for all efforts to enhance Sudan's security, stability and prosperity in a way that realises the aspirations and hopes of the Sudanese people for development, prosperity and stability.

The Ministry noted that the agreement is an important step on the road to enhancing the security, stability, sovereignty, independence and national unity of Sudan.

It also indicated its appreciation for efforts by the Sudanese Transitional Government to accomplish this historic achievement and called on other parties engaged in conflict to join the peace process.