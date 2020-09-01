UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Welcomes Signing Of Juba Peace Agreement In Sudan

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 11:30 AM

UAE welcomes signing of Juba Peace Agreement in Sudan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2020) The UAE welcomed the signing today of the Juba Peace Agreement between the Transitional Government of Sudan and armed movements.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation re-affirmed the UAE’s continuous support for all efforts to enhance Sudan's security, stability and prosperity in a way that realises the aspirations and hopes of the Sudanese people for development, prosperity and stability.

The Ministry noted that the agreement is an important step on the road to enhancing the security, stability, sovereignty, independence and national unity of Sudan.

It also indicated its appreciation for efforts by the Sudanese Transitional Government to accomplish this historic achievement and called on other parties engaged in conflict to join the peace process.

Related Topics

UAE Road Juba Independence Sudan All Government Agreement Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

UAE leaders condole Indian President on death of f ..

30 minutes ago

UAE Press: Paid leave for new fathers is a welcome ..

45 minutes ago

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi explosive drone

45 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Uzbekistani President on ..

45 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Slovakian President on Co ..

45 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 1, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.