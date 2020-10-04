UrduPoint.com
UAE Welcomes Signing Of Peace Agreement In Sudan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 02:45 PM

UAE welcomes signing of peace agreement in Sudan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2020) The UAE welcomed the signing of a peace agreement between the Sudanese government and Sudanese armed groups on Saturday in Juba.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed its appreciation for the efforts of President Salva Kiir Mayardit of the Republic of South Sudan and all parties that contributed to this historic achievement.

The Ministry reaffirmed its firm stance alongside Sudan and its continuous support for everything that contributes to enhancing the country's security, stability and prosperity while achieving the aspirations of the Sudanese people.

It also expressed hope that this agreement would fulfill the desired aspirations and consolidate requirements for peace to the benefit of the people of Sudan and the region.

