UrduPoint.com

UAE Welcomes Signing Of Political Agreement To Complete Transitional Period In Sudan

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 12:00 AM

UAE welcomes signing of political agreement to complete transitional period in Sudan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Nov, 2021) The United Arab Emirates has welcomed the signing of a political agreement by the Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council in Sudan, Lieutenant General Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan, and Dr Abdullah Hamdouk, the Prime Minister of the Transitional Council.

In a statement issued today by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), the UAE wished full success for all Sudanese parties in their next endeavours to complete the transitional period based on the agreement reached by the people of Sudan to underpin the stability and prosperity of the country.

MoFAIC affirmed the UAE's faith in the brotherly Sudanese people's ability to overcome the challenges of the ongoing stage thanks to the constitutional, legal and political compromise that governs the transitional period.

The Ministry underlined the UAE's keenness to deepen and expand the scope of cooperation with the Republic of Sudan and advance it to new heights across all fields with a view to further consolidating the strong relations between the two nations and their peoples.

The Ministry also reiterated the UAE's support for Sudan and its standing by its people in order to achieve their aspirations for stability and development.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Sudan United Arab Emirates All Agreement

Recent Stories

France wants to establish new economic cooperation ..

France wants to establish new economic cooperation era with UAE: French minister

30 minutes ago
 UAE-Saudi joint military exercise continues

UAE-Saudi joint military exercise continues

3 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns winner of DP World Tou ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns winner of DP World Tour Championship Dubai

3 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed visits Bahrain Pavilion at Expo ..

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Bahrain Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

3 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed receives President of Kuwait Ol ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed receives President of Kuwait Olympic Committee

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Defence to host workshop on Partnered ..

Ministry of Defence to host workshop on Partnered Military Operations

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.