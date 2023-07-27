Open Menu

UAE Welcomes Start Of Operation To Unload Oil From Decaying Tanker FSO Safer Off The Coast Of Yemen

Sumaira FH Published July 27, 2023 | 04:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jul, 2023) The UAE has welcomed the start of the United Nations' implementation of its plan to unload oil from the tanker FSO Safer off the coast of Yemen in the Red Sea, which posed a major threat to the marine environment, international navigation and global trade.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) commended the international efforts and endeavours of the United Nations over recent years which have resulted in the implementation of the unloading plan for the decaying FSO Safer tanker.

Furthermore, the Ministry praised the efforts of Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations in this regard, and the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, for the support provided to facilitate the arrival of the replacement ship to begin the unloading process and avoid a large-scale environmental and humanitarian catastrophe.

