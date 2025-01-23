- Home
UAE Welcomes Success Of Omani Mediation In Releasing Crew Members From Galaxy Leader Ship
Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2025 | 09:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has welcomed the successful mediation efforts of the Sultanate of Oman to secure the release of 25 crew members from the Galaxy Leader ship, which had been detained off the Yemeni coast.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) commended the efforts undertaken by the Sultanate of Oman in addressing this humanitarian issue and ensuring the release of the ship’s crew, who had been detained for more than a year.
The Ministry expressed hope that this development will contribute to enhancing regional security, particularly given the strategic importance of the Red Sea as a vital maritime corridor for international trade. This, in turn, will enhance trade flow, supply chains, and both regional and international stability.
