ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Oct, 2020) The UAE welcomed the decision of the brotherly Republic of Sudan to initiate relations with the State of Israel.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation praised the efforts of the United States, the Republic of Sudan and the State of Israel to reach this historic agreement, expressing hope that this step will have a positive impact on the environment of peace and regional and international cooperation.

The Ministry indicated that Sudan's decision to initiate relations with the State of Israel is an important step to enhance security and prosperity in the region, stressing that this achievement would expand the scope of economic, commercial, scientific and diplomatic cooperation.