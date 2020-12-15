UrduPoint.com
UAE Welcomes Sudan's Removal From US SST List

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 11:30 AM

UAE welcomes Sudan's removal from US SST list

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2020) The UAE has welcomed the United States' decision to remove Sudan from the State Sponsors of Terrorism (SST) list.

In a statement released on Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) congratulated Sudan and its people on this step, which is poised to end years of political and economic isolation endured by the country.

MoFAIC added that such a step would contribute to reinforcing Sudan's security, stability and prosperity in a way that will help realise its people's aspirations for development and welfare.

More Stories From Middle East

