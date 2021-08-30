UrduPoint.com

UAE Welcomes Travelers Coming From Oman Via Land Crossings

Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 09:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Aug, 2021) The General Authority of Ports, Borders and Free Zones Security and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) welcomed the travelers coming from the sisterly Sultanate of Oman, in conjunction with the announcement of the protocol governing those coming from the Sultanate via land crossings from September 1st, 2021.

Based on the protocol, all those coming from the Sultanate shall be required to present a negative PCR test result, conducted no more than 48 hours before the date of arrival, in addition to undertaking a rapid nasal PCR swab while on vehicle upon arrival.

They also have to undertake a PCR on day four of entry should they stay four consecutive days or more, in addition to another PCR test on day eight of entry should they stay eight consecutive days or more.

The two authorities underlined the importance of complying with all precautionary measures in place, including wearing masks, maintaining physical distance and sanitising luggage.

Those suffering from chronic diseases and individuals with COVID-19 symptoms are advised to avoid travel.

All those arriving from the Sultanate will be guided to COVID-19 screening centres while adhering to all precautionary and preventive measures, said the two entities.

