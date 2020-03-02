UrduPoint.com
UAE Welcomes US-Taliban Peace Agreement

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 04:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2020) The United Arab Emirates has welcomed the signing of the US-Taliban peace agreement, expressing hope that it represents a step towards achieving peace and security throughout Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said in a statement today that the UAE hopes that the four-point agreement will be a starting point for stability in Afghanistan, and lead to a lasting and comprehensive ceasefire to bring peace and prosperity to the country and its people.

Afghanistan UAE Lead United Arab Emirates Agreement

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

