UAE welcomes Yemen’s donors conference hosted by Saudi Arabia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th May, 2020) The United Arab Emirates has welcomed the Yemen’s Donors Conference scheduled to be held on 2nd June 2020 in Saudi Arabia.

The event will be held virtually under the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirmed the UAE’s support for the conference, which will be hosted by Saudi Arabia as part of the Kingdom's continued efforts to mobilise global humanitarian and development aid for Yemen and its people.

The statement added that the Kingdom’s call for the conference affirms the pioneering role that Saudi Arabia plays in alleviating the human suffering of the Yemeni people.

The statement reiterated that the UAE supports all initiatives and efforts aimed at making this humanitarian conference a success, noting that the conference would support the development process in Yemen.

The Ministry also affirmed the UAE's readiness to meet the needs of Yemen to achieve prosperity while alleviating the suffering of the Yemeni people and fulfil the country’s aspirations for a better future.