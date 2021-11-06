UAE wellbeing indicator is in accelerated progress: Hessa Buhumaid

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Nov, 2021) Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development and Chairwoman of Digital Wellbeing Council, emphasised that the UAE wellbeing indicator achieved accelerated progress in social, healthcare, educational and economic aspects supported by the UAE leadership and its future vision in light of the changes to enhance the new methodology of government action.

Coinciding with the year of the 50th and in line with the prosperity and success of "Expo 2020 Dubai", she noted that the recovery from COVID-19 pandemic in the UAE confirms the leading rank in the total number of vaccines worldwide. These explicit indicators for controlling the epidemiological situation emphasise that public health is a government priority for wellbeing in the UAE.

The announcement was made when Buhumaid chaired the virtual Second Wellbeing Council Meeting with the participation of members of the wellbeing council from Federal and local government authorities and executive councils all over the UAE. The Wellbeing Council is a platform to promote coordination and government integration and achieve leadership based on the themes, objectives and aspirations of the Wellbeing strategy 2031.

Buhumaid said "The government's firm principle of wellbeing in the UAE is derived from the aspirations and guidance of UAE leadership towards achieving more accomplishments and reflecting the statement of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, that wellbeing is a priority in our daily work and at the heart of the government's priorities. We want our society to be the most cohesive, healthiest and happiest."

The Minister of Community Development added that the UAE is one of the first countries to take proactive measures in managing COVID-19 pandemic and reducing its effects. Plans, initiatives and activities carried out by all the government entities have shown the active and proactive role of reducing the effects of the pandemic, in accordance with the guidance of the UAE leadership and continuous follow-up on the need to take all possible measures to preserve health, happiness and wellbeing of individual citizens and residents.

During the Wellbeing Council meeting, the members discussed the efforts of both healthcare and education sectors as well as the wellbeing strategy of the Ministry of Interior, the results of the third wellbeing design forum, wellbeing initiatives updates as well as preparations for the 2022 National Wellbeing strategy.

The meeting highlighted the efforts of the healthcare sector during the pandemic recovery phase especially the efforts of the Ministry of Health & Prevention in promoting the wellbeing during the past period, the pandemic control mechanism, enhanced recovery and return capacity to normal life, and the ministry and government's post-pandemic strategy.

In the education sector, the Ministry of Education reviewed its most prominent efforts to promote wellbeing among students, parents, academics and faculty members.

The framework for guidance and overall wellbeing initiatives launched were also discussed to enrich the educational reality during the current and post-pandemic period. At the meeting, the Ministry of Interior reviewed its wellbeing strategy which was linked to the wellbeing strategy 2031 including 13 measurement indicators.

Additionally, the Ministry of Community Development viewed the results of the third wellbeing design forum which was held in June 2021 in participation of government entities, private sector and members of the community to design the future wellbeing policies through five themes: mental health, physical health, financial health, volunteering and giving, social life.

As part of promoting wellbeing initiatives in the UAE, the participants were briefed on models of wellbeing initiatives presented by the board members while the authorities were directed to continue promoting these initiatives in the forthcoming period for the purpose of disseminating community awareness about the most prominent initiatives that enhance wellbeing based on partnerships with the media for the purpose of announcing these initiatives periodically and sustainably in printed and online media.

During the meeting, members of the wellbeing council representing various ministries, entities federal and local government authorities, reviewed with the Ministry of Community Development the updates of the national happiness and wellbeing survey for the next year 2022. The members also discussed the forthcoming preparations of the survey’s second version, as well as coordination and mechanisms with relevant authorities.

The National Wellbeing Strategy Plan includes 3 core levels with 14 detailed themes.

At the first level, the strategy seeks to achieve economic and social development to create opportunities and promote living standards, ensure flexible and reliable government entities, design and develop facilities, infrastructure, housing and transport systems that support wellbeing, promote a lifestyle and practices that contribute to the preservation and sustainability of the environment and natural resources for present and future generations, and encourage cultural and recreational activities that support wellbeing.

The second level includes promoting the quality of interdependence and social relationships in families and society and focusing on wellbeing in learning and working environments, promoting the values of giving, cooperation, solidarity and community service, promoting wellbeing and positive and meaningful digital communities.

The third level discusses encouraging individuals with a positive, purposeful and responsible active health life to promote a healthy and active lifestyle, promote good mental health, adopt positive thinking as a core value, and build good life skills.