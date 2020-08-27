UrduPoint.com
UAE Went Beyond Appreciating Women To Empowering Them: Minister Of State For Youth Affairs

Thu 27th August 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Aug, 2020) Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, has said that the UAE places gender balance at the heart of its approach and as a requirement for its community integration.

In her statement on the occasion of Emirati Women's Day, on 28th August, Al Mazrui added, "The UAE celebrates women every day, whether as mothers, teachers, doctors, military personnel, educators, scientists or athletes."

The minister also said that what makes the UAE unique is that "it moved from theory to practice.

It moved beyond appreciating women to empowering them and providing them with golden opportunities."

She stated, "In the Emirates, women do not compete with anyone... Rather, we complete each other's roles and work together to form a society that supports one another. This sends a big message to the world that women in the UAE are a fundamental pillar of development and advancement, and part of a successful system that is building a strong young state which is their source of pride and belonging."

