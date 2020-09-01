UAE will continue to embrace, unswervingly support Palestinians: Abdullah bin Zayed

ABU Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has valued the positive role played by the Palestinian community in the UAE's development drive, reaffirming that the Emirates will continue to embrace and unswervingly support the Palestinians and their cause.

This came in a speech delivered by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah via video conference during a meeting organised today by the Palestinian community in the UAE .

Expressing his happiness at addressing the Palestinian community in the UAE, Sheikh Abdullah said: "We take pride in seeing the success stories of our Palestinian brothers continue to unfold themselves in the UAE, adding to the multiple inspirational stories witnessed in the country over the past decades, and which have contributed to the development and growth achieved by our nation."

He added, "I salute your initiative today to establish the Emirati - Palestinian Friendship Club, which I see as a significant step reflective of the fraternal bonds between our nations and which contribute to reinforcing the communication and relations between the two fraternal peoples.

"As UAE is taking a sovereign decision today for the sake of delivering a peaceful future in the region, I assure you that you’re living in your second homeland. I assure you anew that these unshakable bonds between the UAE and the Palestinians will remain solid and will never change," Sheikh Abdullah continued.

"UAE’s stance will remain supportive of the Arab stand calling for establishing an independent Palestinian State with East Jerusalem as its capital. We will continue to support the Palestinian cause based on our historic stance that stems from a deeply rooted, unshakable belief that will never change as a result of any considerations.

"I’d like to assure all the audience here that the UAE sees peacebuilding as a strategic necessity for the region. However, this strategic necessity will not come at the expense of our support for the Palestinian cause and the rights of our fraternal Palestinian people.

"

Concluding, Sheikh Abdullah said "I am looking forward to seeing the Palestinian community over the coming period forging ahead with their positive contributions as the UAE will continue to be an honest supporter of you and your families."

The meeting saw the announcement of establishing the Emirati-Palestinian Club, which is aimed at enhancing the UAE - Palestinian relations across all fields. The Club comes as an added value to the efforts made by the Palestinian community and institutions and their positive role in the UAE.

The meeting's participants hailed the historic role played by the UAE in supporting the Palestinian cause across decades and its role in preserving the Arabic identity of the Palestinian territories.

They expressed pride of the bonds of religion, language, culture and history binding the UAE and Palestine together, spelling out their confidence that the pledge taken by late Sheikh Zayed toward Palestine will remain in the safe hands of the UAE people and leadership who, they said, they are sure will continue to support the Palestinian rights to their statehood.

They reiterated their loyalty to the UAE’s wise leadership under President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

They emphasised that the Palestinian community in the UAE will remain grateful to the feelings of hospitality and solidarity held by the UAE leadership toward the Palestinians and their contributions to the development and progress being made in the UAE across decades.

They also stressed that the UAE will remain their second homeland, which is hosting them and giving them the chance to contribute to its nation-building efforts.