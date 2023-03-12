UAE will continue to forge ahead to ensure the energy sector reaches new heights: Suhail Al Mazrouei

(@FahadShabbir)



DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2023) Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, reaffirmed that the UAE will continue to forge ahead to ensure all sectors, particularly the energy sector, reach new heights through collaboration and a steadfast commitment to excellence and leadership.

The Minister made his comment during a session titled ‘Charting the Future of the UAE’s Energy Sector’, organised by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) in cooperation with Shell.

The session drew the attendance of Eng. Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at MoEI, senior officials and experts from Federal and local government entities, and representatives of the private sector.

Al Mazrouei said: “We discussed potential scenarios and next steps for the energy sector to align with the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative and the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, currently being updated to factor in the developments happening in the energy sector.

The session helped us communicate directly with our stakeholders from across the energy space to create a baseline for future action plans towards a comprehensive sustainable development. It was a timely step, as it coincided with the Year of Sustainability and the UAE’s preparations to host the 28th UN Climate Change Conference (COP28).”

For his part, Al Olama said: “The session aimed to explore ways to accommodate and support the rapidly changing energy landscape.

We seek to engage our stakeholders at home and abroad in driving the UAE’s ambitious goals for the energy sector, particularly in clean energy, to positively impact the global energy system.

This session was a key step in that direction, as we discussed how to develop an energy system of the future that is agile, can contribute to our net-zero target, and help reinforce the UAE’s status as a climate action leader.”