Open Menu

UAE Will Train More Than One Million Young People From Madagascar In Programming: Madagascar's President

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2025 | 05:30 PM

UAE will train more than one million young people from Madagascar in programming: Madagascar's President

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) Andry Rajoelina, President of the Republic of Madagascar, affirmed the effective role of the UAE in supporting Madagascar's economic vision, stating that cooperation with the UAE would enable his country to achieve a qualitative leap through numerous developmental projects.

In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of his participation in the Government Experience Exchange Forum, held as part of the first day of the World Government Summit (WGS) 2025 in Dubai, President Rajoelina highlighted the continued growth of economic cooperation between the UAE and Madagascar, supported by several key sectors, including youth training.

He added that “the UAE will train more than one million young people from Madagascar in programming during the next phase,” in addition to enhancing and developing the tourism sector to support efforts towards sustainable economic development.

The President of Madagascar praised the UAE's efforts in supporting developing nations through ambitious developmental projects, affirming that the cooperation between the two countries is moving towards a bright future that will strengthen growth and prosperity opportunities and open new horizons for sustainable development in Madagascar.

He pointed out that the two countries are engaged in ambitious projects, emphasising that Madagascar has a clear plan and vision that require development and implementation on the ground. He noted the role of the UAE in supporting the realisation of these visions into tangible reality.

Regarding his participation in the World Government Summit 2025, he stressed the importance of the summit in fostering the exchange of expertise and experiences and addressing common challenges, contributing to the shaping of a more advanced and progressive future for nations worldwide. He underscored the necessity of sharing expertise and the challenges currently facing the world to formulate a more stable and advanced future.

Related Topics

World Exchange UAE Dubai Young Madagascar From Government Million

Recent Stories

UAE will train more than one million young people ..

UAE will train more than one million young people from Madagascar in programming ..

1 minute ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives IHG Hotels & Resorts Region ..

Saud bin Saqr receives IHG Hotels & Resorts Regional Managing Director

16 minutes ago
 Guatemala seeks to boost tourism, trade with UAE: ..

Guatemala seeks to boost tourism, trade with UAE: Tourism Minister

16 minutes ago
 SEC exempts UAE citizens from sewage fees in emira ..

SEC exempts UAE citizens from sewage fees in emirate

46 minutes ago
 MoF organises 3 panel discussions at WGS 2025

MoF organises 3 panel discussions at WGS 2025

1 hour ago
 ADDED, GWU join forces to empower women in economi ..

ADDED, GWU join forces to empower women in economic sector

2 hours ago
SEWA completes water networks in Al Qutainah areas ..

SEWA completes water networks in Al Qutainah areas 1, 2, 4

2 hours ago
 19th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival concludes in K ..

19th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival concludes in Kalba

2 hours ago
 MoIAT expands 'Make it in the Emirates Awards', op ..

MoIAT expands 'Make it in the Emirates Awards', opens nominations

2 hours ago
 UAE President issues Federal Decree granting Omar ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree granting Omar Habtoor Al Darei rank of Minis ..

2 hours ago
 Mauritania celebrates 10th Nouakchott Arabic Poetr ..

Mauritania celebrates 10th Nouakchott Arabic Poetry Festival

2 hours ago
 Humanity is at pivotal moment 25 years into millen ..

Humanity is at pivotal moment 25 years into millennium: Al Gergawi

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East