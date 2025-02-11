DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) Andry Rajoelina, President of the Republic of Madagascar, affirmed the effective role of the UAE in supporting Madagascar's economic vision, stating that cooperation with the UAE would enable his country to achieve a qualitative leap through numerous developmental projects.

In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of his participation in the Government Experience Exchange Forum, held as part of the first day of the World Government Summit (WGS) 2025 in Dubai, President Rajoelina highlighted the continued growth of economic cooperation between the UAE and Madagascar, supported by several key sectors, including youth training.

He added that “the UAE will train more than one million young people from Madagascar in programming during the next phase,” in addition to enhancing and developing the tourism sector to support efforts towards sustainable economic development.

The President of Madagascar praised the UAE's efforts in supporting developing nations through ambitious developmental projects, affirming that the cooperation between the two countries is moving towards a bright future that will strengthen growth and prosperity opportunities and open new horizons for sustainable development in Madagascar.

He pointed out that the two countries are engaged in ambitious projects, emphasising that Madagascar has a clear plan and vision that require development and implementation on the ground. He noted the role of the UAE in supporting the realisation of these visions into tangible reality.

Regarding his participation in the World Government Summit 2025, he stressed the importance of the summit in fostering the exchange of expertise and experiences and addressing common challenges, contributing to the shaping of a more advanced and progressive future for nations worldwide. He underscored the necessity of sharing expertise and the challenges currently facing the world to formulate a more stable and advanced future.