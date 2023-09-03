Open Menu

UAE Win FEI Endurance World Championship For Young Riders & Juniors For 4th Time Straight

Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2023 | 12:15 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Sep, 2023) CASTELSAGRAT, France, 2nd September, 2023 (WAM) – The UAE Saturday won the FEI Endurance World Championship for Young Riders & Juniors for the 4th time straight.

The championship was held in Castelsagrat, France, and testified to the UAE team's pioneering position in the world of endurance racing. The UAE won the championship three times in a row before, in 2017, 2019, and 2021.

The victory came after a fierce competition that lasted to the final meters of the final stage. The race's entire distance was broken up into 4 stages, with the first covering 28.

6 km, the second 29.2 km, the third 33.8 km, and the final 28.6 km.

Under the supervision of the International Federation for Equestrian sports, 70 male and female riders from 25 countries competed in the event, and the victors will be crowned tomorrow, Sunday, in Castelsagrat, in the south-west of France.

Major General Dr.Mohammed Essa Aladhab, the Administrative Manager of the UAE Team , and representatives from the French and international equestrian federations attended the race.

