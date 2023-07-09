Open Menu

UAE Win First Gold Medals In 15th Pan Arab Games In Algeria

Faizan Hashmi Published July 09, 2023 | 11:45 PM

ALGIERS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2023) The National Chess Team earned the UAE the first two gold medals in the 15th Pan Arab Games, which are presently being hosted in Algeria, by taking first place in both the men's and women's team categories.


Salem Abdul Rahman, Omar Noman, Abdul Rahman Al-Taher, Othman Musa, and Ammar Al-Sidrani were on the men's team, while Kholoud Issa Al Zarouni, Rawdat Issa Al Serkal, Wafia Darwish Al Maamari, Ahlam Rashid, and Anoud Issa were on the women's team.
The men's cycling team earlier won a bronze medal in their first tournament appearance.

The UAE players' overall medal haul from the competition now stands at nine, including two gold and seven bronze.

