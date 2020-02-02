UAE wins 13 medals in Kuwait Arab Judo Championship

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2020) The UAE National Judo Team won 13 medals at the Kuwait Arab Judo Championship, held at the Sheikh Jaber Al Abdullah Al Jaber Al Sabah International Tennis Complex in Kuwait.

Ten Arab countries participated in the championship, including the UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, Tunisia, Syria, Yemen, Qatar and Kuwait.

The UAE team won eight medals on Saturday, adding to the five medals it won the day before. The promising Emirati judoka, Zayed Faisal Al Naqbi, won a gold medal in the U-50kg category for youth competitors, and was chosen as the best judoka in the championship in the youth category.

The young Emirati competitor Rashid Al Hosani won a silver medal in U-66kg category, while Ahmed Jassem (U-60kg), Hareb Juma (U-100kg), Ali Hassan Al Darmaki (O-100kg youth category), and Manea Juma (U-55kg adolescent category) all won bronze medals.

Mohamed bin Tha'loob Al Derai, President of the UAE Wrestling, Judo and Kickboxing Federation, praised the team’s achievements, adding that they would not have been possible without the support of the UAE’s leadership for the country’s youth and sports sector.