UAE wins 157 Stevie Middle East and North Africa awards

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2025) Ras Al Khaimah hosted the awards ceremony for the sixth edition of the Stevie middle East and North Africa Awards 2025 at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel.

A total of 1,100 nominees competed for the awards, with 162 winners receiving 393 gold, silver, and bronze awards. The UAE secured the highest number of awards, with 66 government and private entities winning 157 awards, followed by Saudi Arabia with 33 winners earning 86 awards.

Türkiye ranked third with 25 winners claiming 44 awards, followed by Qatar with six winners receiving 21 awards, Bahrain with five winners earning 18 awards, Iran with four winners securing 31 awards, and Kuwait with two winners receiving 11 awards.

Tunisia, Lebanon, Egypt, Jordan, and Oman also received awards.

All nominations were evaluated based on global standards by a panel of 118 top-level judges and experts.

The ceremony was attended by a large audience, including representatives of winning institutions and individuals from more than 15 countries across the Middle East and North Africa, as well as senior officials, business leaders, and investors from within the UAE and abroad.

During the event, it was announced that nominations for the seventh edition of the awards in 2026 will open in November. Interested applicants can register through the award’s official website to receive the 2026 nomination guide.