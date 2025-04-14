UAE Wins 17 Medals At Thailand Kickboxing World Cup
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2025 | 05:45 PM
BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2025) The UAE national kickboxing teams secured 17 medals at the conclusion of the Thailand Kickboxing World Cup held in Bangkok under the supervision of the International Federation of Kickboxing.
The medal haul included 8 gold, 6 silver, and 3 bronze medals across the junior, youth, and men's categories.
Ali Khouri, Executive board Member of the International Federation of Kickboxing and Board Member of the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation, praised the strong performance of the UAE national teams in the global championship.
He expressed satisfaction with both the participation and the results, noting that a comprehensive training programme is being developed to prepare all national teams for upcoming regional and international competitions.
