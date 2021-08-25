UrduPoint.com

UAE Wins Bid To Host 28th Universal Postal Congress In 2025

Wed 25th August 2021 | 06:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Aug, 2021) The UAE has once again reaffirmed its strengths and capabilities to host significant international conferences after winning the bid to host the 28th edition of the Universal Postal Congress, which will be held in Dubai in 2025.

This latest achievement reflects the country’s position as one of the world’s leading international business centres and regional hubs. The country’s strategic location, advanced infrastructure, world-class offerings combined with high levels of safety and security, business-friendly processes, and future-forward solutions, made it the ideal candidate.

The announcement was made during the 27th session of the global conference, which is currently in its final week in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

Commenting on the UAE’s win, Abdulla M. Al Ashram, Group CEO of Emirates Post Group Company (EPGC), who is leading the UAE delegation, said, "We congratulate the UAE, our wise leadership and the nationals and citizens for this achievement. As the host of the next congress, we are very proud of the trust and recognition of the international postal community for our efforts in this sector.

We believe that the postal and logistics industry occupies an indispensable place in the global economy amidst an increasingly changing social and economic landscape and will be proud to showcase the advancements the UAE has made in this regard."

"Under the wise guidance and support of our country’s leadership, we continue to work together in shaping the UAE’s future for the next fifty years, strengthening our position as a consistent contributor to the global trade and logistics arena. We look forward to hosting the next UPU Congress, which we believe will become another significant milestone to the country's achievements," Al Ashram added.

The UAE is one of the founding members of the Universal Postal Union (UPU). As a United Nations-specialised agency comprising more than 192 member countries, the UPU serves as the Primary forum for international cooperation for the global postal industry. The congress is held every four years for members to discuss plans and define strategies for the coming years, alongside setting standards and regulations that govern the international exchange of mail and parcels.

