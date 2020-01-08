UrduPoint.com
UAE Wins Bronze Medal In Ice Hockey Tournament In Belarus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 07:00 PM

UAE wins bronze medal in ice hockey tournament in Belarus

MINSK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2020) The UAE Ice Hockey Team won the bronze medal yesterday at the 'Christmas International Amateur Ice Hockey Tournament for the prize of the President of Belarus' in Minsk.

The team won bronze after defeating Finland by a score of 3-2 during a match attended by 12,000 spectators, which preceded the final between Belarus and Russia won by the former with a score of 4-1.

The UAE team won bronze for the first time in the history of the annual championship against some of the world’s best teams, with most being guaranteed qualification for the 2020 IIHF World Championship Division III to be held in Luxembourg in April.

President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus congratulated the Emirati team who played well against Finland, adding that ice hockey in the UAE is witnessing development.

The match was attended by members of the UAE Embassy, led by Ahmed Mohammed Manqoush Al Tunaiji, UAE Ambassador to Belarus, and included Aref Al Awani, Secretary-General of Abu Dhabi sports Council, and Hamel Al Qubaisi, Vice President of the UAE Ice Sports Federation.

