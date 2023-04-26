UAE wins first gold medal at West Asian Athletics Championship



DOHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Apr, 2023) The UAE Athletics Team won the first gold medal in the 10-kilometre race at the West Asian Athletics Championship hosted by Doha, Qatar, from 26th to 29th April, 2023.



The gold medal was won by Shaaly Hassan Al Nuaimi, who trained extensively abroad with a foreign coach, in line with the efforts of the UAE Athletics Federation to train athletes to compete globally.



The UAE Athletics Team is participating in the championship through several male and female athletes competing in various sports, including high jump, discus, shot put, sprinting, walking and hurdles, reflecting the development achieved by the team since the previous period.



The Emirati athletes recently underwent an extensive training programme at a training camp in Antalya, Turkiye, from 31st March to 24th April, 2023.

The junior team is also participating in their Asian championship hosted by Uzbekistan from 24th April to 1st May, 2023.

