UrduPoint.com

UAE Wins First Gold Medal At West Asian Athletics Championship

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2023 | 03:30 PM

UAE wins first gold medal at West Asian Athletics Championship


DOHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Apr, 2023) The UAE Athletics Team won the first gold medal in the 10-kilometre race at the West Asian Athletics Championship hosted by Doha, Qatar, from 26th to 29th April, 2023.


The gold medal was won by Shaaly Hassan Al Nuaimi, who trained extensively abroad with a foreign coach, in line with the efforts of the UAE Athletics Federation to train athletes to compete globally.


The UAE Athletics Team is participating in the championship through several male and female athletes competing in various sports, including high jump, discus, shot put, sprinting, walking and hurdles, reflecting the development achieved by the team since the previous period.


The Emirati athletes recently underwent an extensive training programme at a training camp in Antalya, Turkiye, from 31st March to 24th April, 2023.
The junior team is also participating in their Asian championship hosted by Uzbekistan from 24th April to 1st May, 2023.

Related Topics

Sports UAE Qatar Male Doha Antalya Uzbekistan March April May Gold From Race Asia Coach

Recent Stories

ADSB to participate at upcoming IMDEX 2023 in Sing ..

ADSB to participate at upcoming IMDEX 2023 in Singapore

32 minutes ago
 'No compromise to be made on provision of best fac ..

'No compromise to be made on provision of best facilities to Pakistani pilgrims ..

2 hours ago
 Finance Minister directs CDA to fast track develop ..

Finance Minister directs CDA to fast track development projects for overseas Pak ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th April 2023

6 hours ago
 EU Understands Decisions of Members to Ban Ukraini ..

EU Understands Decisions of Members to Ban Ukrainian Grain Imports - Budapest

16 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.