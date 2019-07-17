ULAANBAATAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jul, 2019) The UAE's hero Faisal Al Ketbi won the gold medal in the open Men’s under 85kg competition at the 4th Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship being hosted by the Mongolian capital, Ulaanbaatar, from 17th to 21st July, 2019.

At the Central sports Palace, the UAE athlete dominated the mat, beating his Kyrgyz rival with eight points for nothing.

The UAE also won three bronze medals, two in the above 94kg and one in the 69kg categories.

The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Falcons squad features 23 of the country’s best athletes from five jiu-jitsu clubs across the UAE, including Al Ain, Al Jazira, Al Wahda, Baniyas and Team 777.

With 349 entries from 21 nations across Asia, the 4th Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship is shaping up to be the most competitive edition till date and demonstrates the growing strength and popularity of jiu-jitsu across the continent.

After claiming 14 medals at the recent Kazakhstan Jiu-Jitsu Grand Prix, the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Falcons were in a confident mood while heading to Mongolia.

The high-profile opening ceremony was attended by Abdullah Abdul Rahman Al Tunaiji, the UAE Ambassador to Mongolia; Panagiotis Theodoropoulos, President of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation; Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Asian Jiu-Jitsu Federation; and representatives of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation.

The Asian Championship awards 200 points to gold medallists, 160 points for the second place, 120 points for the third, 100 points for the fourth and 80 points for the fifth place, with all points being crucial in the race for the World Games 2021 spots.

Participants in the competition will compete in 14 categories. Weights for men are under 56kg, under 62kg, under 69kg, under 77kg, under 85kg, under 94kg and above 94kg, while the female categories are under 45kg, under 48kg, under 52kg, under 57kg, under 63kg, under 70kg, and above 70kg.

Six UAE male stars will be in action across four weight categories on day one. UAE hero Faisal Al Ketbi will take to the mat in the 85 kg category while Yahia Al Hammadi competes in the over 94kg class, with Mohamed Al Qubaisi and Mohammad Omari representing UAE in the 77kg class, and Mohamed Alsuwaidi and Abdulla Aljneibi battling in the 69kg class.