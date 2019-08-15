UrduPoint.com
UAE Wins Gold Medal At Singapore Stamp Exhibition

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 04:00 PM

The Emirates Philatelic Association, EPA, won a gold medal among others, at the "SINGPEX 2019" – 36th International Stamp Exhibition held from 30th July to 4th August, 2019.

The event saw the participation of 26 Asian and Australasian countries.

The EPA participants won several laurels for their entries. Mohammed Ahmed Al Murr won a gold medal and a special prize for his exhibit, "The Cancellations and Postal History of Muscat 1830-1948", and was nominated for the Grand Prix International candidate.

Ahmad bin Eisa Alserkal won a gold medal for his exhibit, "Abu Dhabi Stamps 1963-1973", and a large vermeil for the "Postal History Study of Airmail from Iraq 1919-1945".

Saeed Bin Mohammed Al Qassimi won a vermeil medal for his exhibit, "UAE Stamps", while Nasser Bin Ahmad Al Serkal won a vermeil medal for "Dubai Stamps". Dr. Osman Mutaz won a silver medal for his literature exhibit, "Postal History of the UAE", and for the youth class exhibits, Adithya Sarma won a bronze medal for his exhibit, "Conserve Wild Life".

