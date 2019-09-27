UAE wins gold medal in GCC Judo Championship in Kuwait

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2019) UAE's judo athlete Hamad Ahmed Al Hashemi won a gold medal in the 21st GCC Judo Championship for Juniors U-15 and Youth U-21 which is being hosted by Kuwait.

Al Hashemi, a judoka from the Khor Fakkan Club, bagged the under-50kg title to gift the UAE its first gold medal in the GCC tournament which will conclude on Saturday.

Mohammed bin Tha'loob Al Derai, Chairman of UAE Wrestling Judo and Kickboxing Federation, congratulated the nine-member national team on the achievement.