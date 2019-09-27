UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Wins Gold Medal In GCC Judo Championship In Kuwait

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 08:15 PM

UAE wins gold medal in GCC Judo Championship in Kuwait

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2019) UAE's judo athlete Hamad Ahmed Al Hashemi won a gold medal in the 21st GCC Judo Championship for Juniors U-15 and Youth U-21 which is being hosted by Kuwait.

Al Hashemi, a judoka from the Khor Fakkan Club, bagged the under-50kg title to gift the UAE its first gold medal in the GCC tournament which will conclude on Saturday.

Mohammed bin Tha'loob Al Derai, Chairman of UAE Wrestling Judo and Kickboxing Federation, congratulated the nine-member national team on the achievement.

Related Topics

UAE Kuwait Gold From

Recent Stories

Berlin spends 1 bn euros to buy back former public ..

4 minutes ago

Shireen Mazari inaugurates human rights web-portal ..

4 minutes ago

PIMA arranging basic lifesaving support training s ..

4 minutes ago

US Forces Kill 17 Islamic State Terrorists in Sout ..

4 minutes ago

Trump-Zelenskyy Transcript Release Discredits US - ..

4 minutes ago

IRS probationers visit Lok Virsa

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.