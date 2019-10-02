UrduPoint.com
UAE Wins ICAO Membership For Fifth Consecutive Time

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 12:45 AM

UAE wins ICAO membership for fifth consecutive time

MONTREAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2019) The United Arab Emirates has been elected for the fifth consecutive time to the International Civil Aviation Organisation, ICAO, Council.

The UAE will serve its fifth term aboard the international organisation after successfully winning its re-election campaign on Tuesday, garnering 152 votes at the meetings of the ICAO’s 40th Session, running in Montreal, Canada from September 24th through October 4th.

The announcement was made today during the meetings which were attended by Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of the General Civil Aviation Authority,GCAA, board, the UAE Ambassador to Canada Fahad Al Raqbani, and Saif Mohamed Al Suwaidi, Director General of GCAA, along with a number UAE civil aviation top officials.

ICAO is the United Nation’s aviation agency. The Council is the governing body of ICAO.

"This is considered a major achievement for the UAE and its advanced civil aviation sector," Al Mansouri said. "It's another milestone that cements the UAE’s position as a leader in the aviation industry.

"

He said the UAE remains "committed to continuing to work alongside the ICAO and its member states to implement important changes to further strengthen the aviation industry on account of its global economic impact.

"This renewed membership will ensure preserving the UAE's interests in this essential sector and driving its growth by efficiently contributing to the decision-making process," the minister added.

The UAE was previously elected in 2007, 2010, 2013, and 2016.

For his part, Saif Al Suwaidi said the successful re-election bears testimony to the tireless efforts made over the past years in support of ICAO across various fronts.

"No efforts have been spared over the past years to support the local civil aviation sector with qualified cadres across all specialisations," he added, reaffirming the UAE’s determination to play an influential role in consolidating the global civil aviation sector in collaboration with all its strategic partners and member countries.

