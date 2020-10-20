UAE wins in three categories on endoscopy

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2020) The UAE, represented by the Dubai Health Authority, DHA, has won in three categories on endoscopy at the 7th edition of the annual "Winners Meeting".

The 7th edition of the meeting was supposed to be held in Berlin in 2020, however due to the pandemic it was held virtually for the very first time.

The UAE placed in three categories after competing with teams from 20 countries. It won second place in the "Lectures" and "Tips and Tricks" categories and third place in the "Suturing Competition" category.

The UAE was the only MENA country participating in the competition. It placed in the top three after competing against countries like the USA, Russia, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Mexico and Brazil.

Dr Mona Tahlak, CEO of Latifa Hospital, said that winning the three awards reflects the important developmental drive that the health sector is witnessing in the UAE and Dubai in specific, when it comes to innovation in diagnostic and treatment methods, and medical expertise.

Dr Tahlak emphasised that placing in such an international competition is a testimony to the level of expertise and the quality of services offered at Latifa Hospital, which aims to meet and exceed customer satisfaction.

She concluded by thanking the DHA teams who participated in the event, headed by Professor Arnaud Wattiez, consultant and Head of the Gynecology Department at the Latifa Hospital and Dr Hanan Gharbi, Obstetrician Gynecologist at Latifa Hospital.