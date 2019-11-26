UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Wins Membership Of OPCW Executive Board

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 04:15 PM

UAE wins membership of OPCW Executive Board

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Nov, 2019) The United Arab Emirates has won membership of the Executive board of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, OPCW, for the 2020-2022 period, thus becoming the representative of the Organisation 's Asian member states.

The UAE was represented by Abdullah Al Otaiba, the UAE’s current permanent representative to the OPCW. This is the first time that the UAE has become a member of the OPCW Executive Board since its joining date on 28th December, 2000.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in coordination with its accredited missions abroad, exerted notable effort in supporting the UAE’s nomination.

Moreover, the UAE Embassy in Hague organised workshops last September to promote the nomination, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, and the Executive Office, Committee for Goods & Material Subjected to Import & Export Control, the Rabdan academy, and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority.

The Council consists of nine members from Africa, nine from Asia, five from Eastern Europe, seven from Latin America and the Caribbean, ten from Western Europe and other states and one member appointed periodically from Asia and one other from Latin America and the Caribbean.

Related Topics

Africa Import Europe UAE Company Abu Dhabi Oil United Arab Emirates September December From Asia

Recent Stories

Palestinian detainee dies in Israeli prison

13 seconds ago

Dubai Sports Council organises governance workshop ..

21 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price at $64.21 pb Monday

36 minutes ago

Seminar on Science Diplomacy on Nov 27

18 seconds ago

LG to invest 20 bln won in SoftBank Venture's AI f ..

12 minutes ago

S. Korea's Hyundai Motor to build vehicle manufact ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.