UAE wins membership of OPCW Executive Board

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Nov, 2019) The United Arab Emirates has won membership of the Executive board of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, OPCW, for the 2020-2022 period, thus becoming the representative of the Organisation 's Asian member states.

The UAE was represented by Abdullah Al Otaiba, the UAE’s current permanent representative to the OPCW. This is the first time that the UAE has become a member of the OPCW Executive Board since its joining date on 28th December, 2000.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in coordination with its accredited missions abroad, exerted notable effort in supporting the UAE’s nomination.

Moreover, the UAE Embassy in Hague organised workshops last September to promote the nomination, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, and the Executive Office, Committee for Goods & Material Subjected to Import & Export Control, the Rabdan academy, and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority.

The Council consists of nine members from Africa, nine from Asia, five from Eastern Europe, seven from Latin America and the Caribbean, ten from Western Europe and other states and one member appointed periodically from Asia and one other from Latin America and the Caribbean.