UAE Wins Membership Of Universal Postal Union’s Council Of Administration

Sumaira FH 24 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 11:15 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Aug, 2021) DUBAI, 28th August 2021 (WAM) - The United Arab Emirates has won membership in the Universal Postal Union’s (UPU) Council of Administration (CA) and the Postal Operations Council (POC) for the 2022-2025 cycle. Nominees were selected based on geographical representation during the 27th edition of the Universal Postal Union Congress, hosted by Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

Emirates Post Group, led by the Group CEO Abdulla M. Alashram, represented UAE during the Universal Postal Congress, joining government representatives and industry leaders from UPU member states alongside UN representatives and other international organizations. The delegation acknowledges the election of the UAE to assume the two seats as a testament to the country’s pioneering initiatives and unremitting efforts towards the industry’s advancements locally and globally, to proactively supporting the UPU’s activities, and to promoting a higher standard for postal and financial services.

Abdulla M. Alashram, Group CEO of Emirates Post Group, said: "The UAE continues to demonstrate its leading position in all sectors and cement its strong presence in international forums and summits. As we maintain our momentum to reach new heights of success, we continue to express our gratitude to the vision and guidance of our country’s leadership, which have been pivotal in enhancing the nation’s capabilities to offer innovative solutions and launch ambitious initiatives to ensure the highest levels of excellence and sustainability.

Winning the membership within the CA and POC demonstrates the UAE’s position as a key player in developing postal policies and strategies worldwide."

Alashram added: "Assuming our position as a member of the UPU’s CA and the POC increases our responsibility to contribute to the development of postal entities across the globe in terms of promoting service quality and implementing various digital transformation and financial integration concepts. We remain fully committed to supporting UPU’s efforts, and we will continue to play an active role in promoting a sustainable development to ensure a more prosperous future."

The UPU’s Councils comprise of 40 states that hold meetings to develop strategies and discuss various regulatory, administrative, legislative, and legal agenda within the global postal industry. Aimed at developing and approving a roadmap for UPU’s activities, the Union Postal Congress is held every four years with the participation of more than 192 states represented by their respective postal authorities.

