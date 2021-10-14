UrduPoint.com

UAE Wins Membership On UN Human Rights Council For Third Time In Its History

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 10:45 PM

UAE wins membership on UN Human Rights Council for third time in its history

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2021) In a new international achievement, the UAE won membership on the UN Human Rights Council for the 2022-2024 term after obtaining 180 votes from countries of the Asia-Pacific group during elections that took place today among members of the United Nations General Assembly by direct secret ballot.

This victory is the culmination of the UAE's tireless efforts to strengthen human rights and freedoms and affirms the importance it places on human rights in achieving sustainable development on the regional and international levels.

The win also underscores the UAE's enduring cooperation with various UN bodies in order to address challenges the international community is facing and achieve a more prosperous future for all countries and peoples of the world.

The UAE believes in the pivotal role played by the Council in the promotion and protection of human rights, as the UAE, through its membership on the Council, aspires to enhance cooperation and constructive dialogue and strengthen partnerships between countries to enrich its work.

The election of the UAE as a Council member is evidence of the global standing it enjoys in the international community and the role it plays in defending human rights around the world.

Related Topics

Election Assembly World United Nations UAE All From

Recent Stories

Future of Finance conference outlines value propos ..

Future of Finance conference outlines value proposition of Islamic finance and t ..

17 minutes ago
 DC Sibi lauds efforts of Balochistan Red Crescent ..

DC Sibi lauds efforts of Balochistan Red Crescent for helping affected people

31 minutes ago
 'Value addition in date production can enhance for ..

'Value addition in date production can enhance foreign exchange earnings'

31 minutes ago
 Salah focused on Liverpool success amid contract t ..

Salah focused on Liverpool success amid contract talk

31 minutes ago
 Family planning, a solution to growing population: ..

Family planning, a solution to growing population: DC

36 minutes ago
 UN Looks Forward to Working With Belarus After Min ..

UN Looks Forward to Working With Belarus After Minsk Complaints Over Legal Aid - ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.