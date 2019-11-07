UrduPoint.com
UAE Wins Membership To UNIDO’s Industrial Development Board

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 07:45 PM

UAE wins membership to UNIDO’s Industrial Development Board

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Nov, 2019) The United Arab Emirates has won membership to the Industrial Development board, IDB, one of the main policy organs of the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation, UNIDO.

The UAE’s membership marked the culmination of a successful week where the Ministry of Energy & Industry hosted the 18th UNIDO General Conference, presiding over five days of progress, developments and renewed determination towards 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs.

In joining 53 other IDB members elected for a four-year term on a rotational basis with voting rights, the UAE will now play a key role in reviewing the implementation of the work programme, overseeing the regular and operational budgets, and making recommendations to the General Conference on policy matters, including the appointment of the Director-General.

The IDB meets once a year.

The UAE’s accession to the IDB came on the last day of the UNIDO General Conference, which was held at Emirates Palace Abu Dhabi from 3 to7th November 2019. Uniting member states under the theme of ‘Industry 2030 – Innovate. Connect. Transform our Future’, the conference also saw a number of high-level sessions complementing a main agenda focused on themes including: Youth and Entrepreneurship, Gender, Industry 4.0, Sustainable Energy, Industrial Parks and the Circular Economy.

