UAE Wins Second Term On IMO Council

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 hour ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 11:15 PM

UAE wins second term on IMO Council

The UAE has won a second term for Category B membership of the International Maritime Organization, IMO, Council, following stiff competition with 10 leading countries in maritime trade.

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Nov, 2019) The UAE has won a second term for Category B membership of the International Maritime Organization, IMO, Council, following stiff competition with 10 leading countries in maritime trade.

The UAE’s win was announced today during the IMO's 31st General Assembly in London.

Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development, and Chairman of the board of Directors of the Federal Transport Authority Land and Maritime, FTA, extended congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and lauded their continuous support to strengthening the UAE's image in global platforms.

He also thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the local maritime authorities and the candidacy team for their role in the win.

"We will continue with our accomplishments, specifically in maritime traffic and transportation infrastructure, with over AED157 billion earmarked for projects to upgrade our local ports. We will also focus on transferring our experience in operating 77 ports around the world, including vital ports in the United States and Europe," Al Nuaimi added.

