UAE Winter Sports Federation, Special Olympics UAE sign MoU

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Dec, 2020) The UAE Winter Sports Federation today signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, remotely with Special Olympics UAE.

The MoU, which is valid for a period of two years from December 2020 to the end of 2022, stipulates encouraging cooperation and exchanging information and expertise related to sports activities and initiatives.

The MoU aims to support competitors who are members of Special Olympics UAE during the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Kazan, Russia, in 2022, and continue the cooperation between the two organisations and the success achieved by Emirati people of determination in the Abu Dhabi 2019 Special Olympics World Summer Games.

It stipulates the formation of a taskforce that will encourage cooperation in exchanging information and expertise related to winter sports, and organise unified sporting championships and community sports events around the country.

The MoU also stipulates the coordination between both parties in forming strong national winter sports teams, preparing and managing sporting venues, and promoting the programmes and activities of the Special Olympics UAE to promote the sports culture around the country, as well as organising workshops to improve the skills and capacities of technical cadres, such as trainers, referees, organisers and volunteers.