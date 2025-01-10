UAE winter tourism shines with vibrant festivals

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jan, 2025) The vibrant festival scene has taken centre stage during the current winter tourism season in the UAE, offering diverse and enriching events that have attracted a significant number of local and international visitors.

These festivals continue to affirm their role as key drivers of the country’s thriving tourism sector.

Since mid-October, various festivals have emerged as ideal destinations for seekers of knowledge, culture, entertainment, and shopping, as well as those interested in heritage and sports activities. These events serve as a cultural bridge, developing connections among different peoples and civilisations.

The 2024-2025 Sheikh Zayed Festival stands out as one of the largest cultural, entertainment, and heritage events. The current edition has seen significant enhancements in design, activities, and weekly specialised events.

Running until 28th February, the festival features over 6,000 global cultural activities, more than 1,000 large-scale public shows, and over 30,000 exhibitors and participants, aiming to attract millions of visitors.

This year's festival includes participation from 27 countries, some for the first time, with dedicated pavilions. It also hosts accompanying events such as the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival, the Sheikh Zayed Traditional Dhow Sailing Race, the Sheikh Zayed Falconry Championship, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Prize for Camel Racing, and traditional cuisine competitions.

The 8th edition of the Mother of the Nation (MOTN) Festival in Abu Dhabi, which concluded on 31st December 2024, welcomed over 259,000 visitors. Spanning across Abu Dhabi, Al Dhafra, and Al Ain, the festival offered more than 350 unique experiences catering to all age groups.

The Liwa International Festival 2025 offered an exceptional 23-day programme of innovation and excitement, solidifying its status as a premier winter destination.

It attracted adventure seekers, camping enthusiasts, and fans of traditional sports, racing, and motor challenges. Visitors enjoyed live music, fireworks, and a variety of desert activities in Al Dhafra's picturesque setting.

The Hatta Winter initiative, ending on 12th January, features around 120 workshops, 14 diverse events, and 4 community initiatives. It includes four other festivals: Hatta Cultural Nights, Hatta Honey Festival, Hatta Farming Festival, and Hatta x DSF.

The 29th season of the Global Village has captivated visitors with over 40,000 entertainment shows, 200+ rides and attractions, and 30 pavilions showcasing 90 cultures from around the world. Running until 11th May 2025, this season introduces new pavilions for Jordan, Iraq, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.

The 30th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival, concluding on 14th January, offered exclusive deals, diverse entertainment events, concerts by local and international stars, unique shopping experiences, massive prize draws, and fireworks displays.

The 4th edition of the Sharjah Events Festival themed “Shining with Events,” attracted around 30,000 visitors over four days.

Held at Al Majaz Amphitheatre, the festival featured 52 activities, including games, contests, theatrical shows, and carnival performances.

The second Khorfakkan Marine Festival drew 70,420 visitors over 10 days. It celebrated maritime heritage through cultural and entertainment activities, live shows, workshops, and exhibitions, organised by over 40 participating entities.

The UAE’s festivals continue to elevate its global reputation as a premier winter tourism destination, blending tradition, innovation, and entertainment.