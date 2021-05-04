UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Witnessed Outcomes Of Successful Strategies To Address COVID-19 Pandemic

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 12:00 AM

UAE witnessed outcomes of successful strategies to address COVID-19 pandemic

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th May, 2021) In recent months, the UAE has witnessed the outcomes of its successful strategies to address the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which were described as balanced in terms of health and economy.

Under this framework, the UAE has become a successful model of adapting to the "new reality," by implementing procedures for ensuring the continuity of education and health systems and the recovery of the economic and commercial sectors, in addition to the partial resumption of tourism and entertainment activities.

Moreover, the UAE recently hosted several events and succeeding in resuming the hosting of global events that were affected by the start of the pandemic in late 2019. The country organised several sporting events, as well as the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) and the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX) 2021 , Gulfood 2021 and the UAE Tour, with witnessed a wide international presence.

The UAE also accomplished historic achievements, with the successful journey of the Hope Probe to Mars and the operation of the second unit of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant.

This year, the UAE is celebrating its golden jubilee and preparing for the next 50 years, through a range of ambitious projects that will reinforce its stature among advanced countries.

The 2020 Global Entrepreneurship Index (GEI) recently announced that the UAE is ranked first in the Arab region and second globally in terms of addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UAE is advancing steadily towards achieving herd immunity, by providing 10,563,125 COVID-19 vaccine doses by 2nd May, 2021.

The UAE is at the forefront among countries in terms of COVID-19 vaccine distribution rate, and its international efforts and partnerships have ensured the abundance and diversity of available vaccines. The country has approved four types of vaccines, which are Sinopharm, Pfizer-BioNTech, Sputnik and Oxford-AstraZeneca.

Furthermore, the UAE is continuing to conduct extensive testing, with the total number of coronavirus tests performed in the country exceeding 44,463,421 until 2nd May, a rate of 4.49 tests for every person.

The UAE has adopted a comprehensive economic support plan that includes a range of procedures aimed at containing the effects of the pandemic on the economy. The country has allocated a flexible direct budget of AED256 billion to reduce the pandemic's impact on the community, as well as to protect consumers and companies.

Related Topics

Education Budget Immunity Nuclear UAE May 2019 2020 Gold Billion Arab Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED9.9 bn in market cap in two ses ..

1 hour ago

Fake police officer held

9 seconds ago

258 power pilferers nabbed during April

10 seconds ago

Foolproof security arrangements finalized for You ..

11 seconds ago

11 die, 27 injured as bus plunges into ravine on M ..

13 seconds ago

Start ups Idea Gist not related to Kamyab Jawan Pr ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.